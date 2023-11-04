Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Shift4 Payments from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.37.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $36.33 and a one year high of $76.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $228.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 2,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $130,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 301,170 shares in the company, valued at $19,612,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 358.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 695.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

