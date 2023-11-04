West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $355.00.

WST has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.18, for a total value of $3,240,988.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,730.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.18, for a total value of $3,240,988.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,730.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,608 shares of company stock worth $14,825,147 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $335.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.57. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.08. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $206.99 and a 12-month high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

