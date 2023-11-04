William Blair Downgrades BILL (NYSE:BILL) to Market Perform

William Blair cut shares of BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BILL from $115.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.91.

BILL Trading Down 25.2 %

BILL opened at $66.95 on Friday. BILL has a twelve month low of $58.15 and a twelve month high of $139.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 1.97.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.33. BILL had a negative net margin of 21.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $295.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.58 million. Analysts predict that BILL will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

In other BILL news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $51,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $96,956.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,647 shares in the company, valued at $397,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,203 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,289. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

