WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $604.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. WillScot Mobile Mini updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $35.78 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $203,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Featured Stories

