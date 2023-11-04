Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Wingstop Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of WING opened at $206.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.93, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.47. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $129.46 and a 52 week high of $223.77.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total value of $1,106,339.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at $28,570.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Wingstop by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,506,000 after acquiring an additional 59,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Wingstop by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,287,000 after acquiring an additional 27,342 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 1,176.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after acquiring an additional 828,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 561,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,154,000 after acquiring an additional 114,500 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Benchmark raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Wingstop from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wingstop from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.94.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

