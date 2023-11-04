WK Kellogg Co to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:KLG)

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

WK Kellogg Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of KLG traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 944,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,692. WK Kellogg has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLG. BNP Paribas began coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WK Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.07.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

