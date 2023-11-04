Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) & LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Critical Analysis

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) and Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for LightPath Technologies and Wolfspeed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightPath Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Wolfspeed 1 9 6 0 2.31

LightPath Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.87%. Wolfspeed has a consensus price target of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.08%. Given LightPath Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than Wolfspeed.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightPath Technologies $32.93 million 1.80 -$4.05 million ($0.13) -12.15 Wolfspeed $921.90 million 4.73 -$329.90 million ($5.66) -6.15

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Wolfspeed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

LightPath Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wolfspeed. LightPath Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wolfspeed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Wolfspeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightPath Technologies -12.29% -12.57% -7.96% Wolfspeed -80.46% -14.18% -3.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.7% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Wolfspeed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LightPath Technologies beats Wolfspeed on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other sectors. The company sells its products directly to customers in Europe and Asia. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications. The company also provides power devices, such as silicon carbide Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), and power modules for customers and distributors to use in applications, including electric vehicles comprising charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, it offers RF devices comprising GaN-based die, high-electron mobility transistors, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and laterally diffused MOSFET power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications. The company was formerly known as Cree, Inc. and changed its name to Wolfspeed, Inc. in October 2021. Wolfspeed, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

