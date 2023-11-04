Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WOLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

NYSE:WOLF opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.97. Wolfspeed has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $95.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.22). Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 5,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.01 per share, with a total value of $235,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 6.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,025,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,574,000 after buying an additional 62,173 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 12.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 27.4% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 19.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 87.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

