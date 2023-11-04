Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) PT Lowered to $50.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $95.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.97.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.53 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. Wolfspeed’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.01 per share, with a total value of $235,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $470,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOLF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,238,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 98,370.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,378,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,187 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,258,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 66.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,938,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,761,000 after acquiring an additional 772,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 41.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,303,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,053,000 after acquiring an additional 670,154 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

