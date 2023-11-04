Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Holdings Trimmed by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $74.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.48. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.37. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $81.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.44 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 20.98%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.