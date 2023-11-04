X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Paula Ragan Sells 39,906 Shares

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) CEO Paula Ragan sold 39,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $35,915.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,796.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paula Ragan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 1st, Paula Ragan sold 199,531 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $145,657.63.

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. The company has a market cap of $155.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.76. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.58.

X4 Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XFOR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.16). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $850,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,934,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XFOR shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

