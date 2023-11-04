XPO (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $86.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stephens from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of XPO from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of XPO from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of XPO from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.57.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $79.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. XPO has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $80.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.13.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in XPO by 50.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in XPO by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in XPO by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in XPO in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in XPO in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

