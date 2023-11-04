XPO (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $90.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on XPO. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of XPO from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of XPO from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of XPO from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.57.

Get XPO alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on XPO

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO stock opened at $79.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 256.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.13. XPO has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $80.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. XPO’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that XPO will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of XPO

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in XPO by 5.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in XPO by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 190,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in XPO during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO by 665.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 264,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after buying an additional 230,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in XPO by 165.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XPO

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.