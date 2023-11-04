Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 21.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Xylem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Xylem by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after buying an additional 21,165 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock opened at $96.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.33.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Xylem from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.36.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

