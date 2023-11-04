YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,513 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 260.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 226,287 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 31.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,621 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 40.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,841 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 359.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,111 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 61,911 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $8.30 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

YPF opened at $10.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average is $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $16.19.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.10%. On average, analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

