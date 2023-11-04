Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 370.4% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

Yum China Trading Down 0.9 %

YUMC opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.71. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

