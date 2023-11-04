ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut ZoomInfo Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.65.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $33.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $206,842.79. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

