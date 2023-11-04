ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Truist Financial

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZI. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.65.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $33.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $206,842.79. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,133,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,590,000 after purchasing an additional 110,766 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 140,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

