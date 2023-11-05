10,245 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Purchased by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CSX by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797,783 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CSX by 558.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,302 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 45,104.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,415,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,395 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.40. 9,469,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,214,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.59. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

