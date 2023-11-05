10,505 Shares in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Bought by Second Half Financial Partners LLC

Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFXF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $455,000.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $18.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.02.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.