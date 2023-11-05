1,159 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Purchased by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XML Financial LLC grew its position in Danaher by 15.6% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Danaher by 1.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 138,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,340,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 170.3% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in Danaher by 3.8% during the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 47,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,517,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $2,059,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Danaher Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $4.89 on Friday, hitting $197.87. 2,930,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960,491. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $281.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

