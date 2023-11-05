1,247 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Bought by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $20,853,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Nucor by 57.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,190,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,101 shares in the company, valued at $14,127,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $152.31. 1,174,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,537. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.47. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $129.46 and a 52-week high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.50 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.