12,755 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Acquired by Petredis Investment Advisors LLC

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 703.2% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $150.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.28. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

