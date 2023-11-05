13,027 Shares in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Bought by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 23.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,515,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 93,320.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 27,996 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after acquiring an additional 35,970 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $828,293.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,043.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $65.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.56. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $91.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 2.01.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.24. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 101.07% and a negative return on equity of 92.39%. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.19 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXSM shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

