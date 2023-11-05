1,492 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Bought by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SEDG opened at $75.60 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $345.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SEDG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEDG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier bought 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.