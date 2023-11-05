1,722 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,909,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,170,000. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,769,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after buying an additional 796,716 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.51 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.88 and a one year high of $43.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

