1,748 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchased by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.69.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $130.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.88 and a 52 week high of $142.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,576 shares of company stock valued at $13,593,261. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

