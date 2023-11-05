18,266 Shares in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 955.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Derek D’antilio purchased 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.63 per share, with a total value of $50,041.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,693.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $658,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,374 shares in the company, valued at $866,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek D’antilio acquired 1,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.63 per share, with a total value of $50,041.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,693.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.18. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALGM shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Further Reading

