19,057 Shares in Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST) Acquired by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Global Star Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Star Acquisition by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 993,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 224,258 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Star Acquisition by 547.1% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 591,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Global Star Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,518,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,065,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Star Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,996,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Star Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLST opened at $10.61 on Friday. Global Star Acquisition, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.51.

Global Star Acquisition Profile

Global Star Acquisition ( NASDAQ:GLST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter.

Global Star Acquisition, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

