19,255 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $347,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 11.7% during the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 255,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,318,000 after buying an additional 26,692 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.5% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.37.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

