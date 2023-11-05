22nd Century Group (XXII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Monday, November 6th.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.35). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 84.21% and a negative net margin of 93.01%. The company had revenue of $23.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 million. On average, analysts expect 22nd Century Group to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of 22nd Century Group stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. 22nd Century Group has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XXII shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Dawson James cut their price objective on 22nd Century Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 22nd Century Group in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

