2,368 Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Purchased by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $216,432,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 70.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after buying an additional 4,493,702 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,690,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,122,000 after buying an additional 4,111,129 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 125.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,372,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,444,000 after buying an additional 3,540,822 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 165.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,915,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,108,000 after buying an additional 3,062,404 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:GPK opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $27.56. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.