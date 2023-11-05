2,666 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Purchased by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,666 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.25.

Boeing Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE BA opened at $195.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $154.49 and a 1 year high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.01 billion. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

