29,375 Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Bought by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 2.0 %

MRO opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.30. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.06.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $4,369,993.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,436,078.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 454,226 shares of company stock worth $12,277,084 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

