2seventy bio (TSVT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Monday, November 6th.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.21. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 51.38% and a negative net margin of 122.33%. The business had revenue of $36.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.81 million. On average, analysts expect 2seventy bio to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TSVT opened at $2.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63. 2seventy bio has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $126.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 9,312 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $51,122.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,159,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,364,787.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 6,159 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $33,812.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 9,312 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $51,122.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,159,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,364,787.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,502 shares of company stock worth $123,536 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth approximately $8,237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSVT. Wedbush dropped their price target on 2seventy bio from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim downgraded 2seventy bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded 2seventy bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut 2seventy bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 2seventy bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

