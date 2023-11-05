2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Trading Down 2.9%

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.79 and last traded at $16.99. Approximately 369,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 384,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.86.

About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

