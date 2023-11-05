300 Shares in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the second quarter worth $641,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 67,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 432.9% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of CELH opened at $174.55 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $206.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.39 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.16.

Insider Activity at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 66.52% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $325.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Toby David sold 54,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.28, for a total value of $9,794,881.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,049.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Tony Guilfoyle sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $787,952.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 83,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,640,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Toby David sold 54,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.28, for a total transaction of $9,794,881.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,049.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 522,632 shares of company stock valued at $91,962,087 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.08.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

