3,129 Shares in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 53.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 88,261 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 12.6% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $149,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 58.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 27,127 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $241,000.

Shares of BGT opened at $12.11 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.25%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

