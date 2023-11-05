3,805 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Acquired by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 147.5% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $168.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

