3,878 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Bought by Second Half Financial Partners LLC

Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $567,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHP opened at $50.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.79. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.