3,878 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Bought by Second Half Financial Partners LLC

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2023

Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHPFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $567,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHP opened at $50.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.79. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.