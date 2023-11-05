39,589 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Acquired by Second Half Financial Partners LLC

Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 475,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,766,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 698,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCN opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.19. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $21.30.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.