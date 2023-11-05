44,094 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Bought by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 563.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth $35,174,160,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 134.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Corning by 222.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on GLW shares. UBS Group downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $27.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.85. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.71%.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.