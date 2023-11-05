512,196 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Bought by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 512,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,653,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

VEA stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.19. 12,317,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,293,319. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

