5,710 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Bought by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,710 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust boosted its position in shares of Target by 14.9% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Target by 27.3% during the second quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 9.8% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGT opened at $112.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.38. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.35.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

