58,638 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Purchased by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,868,000 after acquiring an additional 345,185,954 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,336,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,771,000 after purchasing an additional 150,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,342 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,035,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,042,000 after buying an additional 69,950 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.48. The stock had a trading volume of 888,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,079. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

