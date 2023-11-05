68,688 Shares in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Bought by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 68,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Dril-Quip at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 763,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,763,000 after buying an additional 41,609 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the second quarter worth approximately $586,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Dril-Quip by 308.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 36,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 27,750 shares during the last quarter.

DRQ has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:DRQ opened at $23.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $786.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.40 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.88. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $35.95.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $117.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.88 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

