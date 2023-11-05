695 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,067,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 334,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $428.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.86. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $31.39 and a 1 year high of $39.82.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

