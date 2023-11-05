750 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Acquired by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Electric Co. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,002,865,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,208,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,044,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,462,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,989,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $71.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion and a PE ratio of 21.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.83 and a 200 day moving average of $74.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Stories

