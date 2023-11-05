759 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Kraft Asset Management LLC

Kraft Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 759 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.2% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,413,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,997 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,859,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735,038 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:META traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $314.60. The company had a trading volume of 16,764,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,723,525. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $809.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.36. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $330.54.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,824 shares of company stock worth $21,131,844 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on META. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.