8,500 Shares in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Acquired by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 27,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $213,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,262 shares in the company, valued at $5,122,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Warren Jenson bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,367.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $213,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,122,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,584 shares of company stock worth $1,056,083. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

Shares of DOCN stock traded up $3.53 on Friday, hitting $24.76. 4,068,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,456. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average of $33.74.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $169.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DOCN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.73.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

